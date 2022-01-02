Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’ co-star Vidya Malvade burns the internet with her bikini photos

‘Chak De India’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, featured a vast cast of 16 girls. One of them was Vidya Malavade! Do you recall the sports drama's team captain? Yes, that's her.

Vidya has amassed a sizable following on Instagram. With her bikini photos, to be precise.

Yes, the actress has been boldly showcasing her slender figure and has shared multiple photos of herself wearing the two-piece. With these photos, she's obviously raised the temperature on the internet.

Take a look

Vidya rose to prominence after ChakDe! India, and has since appeared in a variety of films including 'Kidnap', 'No Problem', and 'Striker'. She has appeared on the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' during her career. Her most recent appearance was in the Netflix web series 'Mismatched', in which she played Zeenat Karim.

Vidya was a law student who also worked as an air hostess. Capt. Arvind Singh Bagga, her first spouse, was an Alliance Air pilot. His flight, Alliance Air Flight 7412, crashed into a building in Patna in 2000, killing him. Sanjay Dayma, who worked as the Screenplay Writer and Associate Director on the Oscar-nominated ‘Lagaan’ with Ashutosh Gowariker, married her in 2009.