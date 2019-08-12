Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Zero' a 'disaster', says 'let me enjoy a little bit of un-success'

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Melbourne, Australia where he is the Chief Guest at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019 (IFFM 2019). The superstar was also bestowed with Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University. He also received the 'Excellence In Cinema' award by IFFM 2019. During his stay in Melbourne, Shah Rukh made the fans in Australia go crazy and they were happy to see their favourite superstar there. People have been waiting for him to sign a film post Zero now.

Talking about the same, SRK stated to PTI, "What drives me to do a film is the people around me who make such a great cinema... And I think I have a huge amount of capacity to do some really good cinema. I have 20-25 years of good cinema left in me."

He spoke about Zero's debacle saying, "I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for the next four or five months."

Shah Rukh concluded by saying, "As a matter of fact, I’m on these breaks... Coming here (Melbourne) and meeting people, realising and discovering new stories, doing intellectual speaking."

When Rajeev Masand asked the superstar about signing a film, he replied, "I have not signed any film. I have been hearing a lot of stories actually not just for me, just for production and so on. I don't know myself, I wanted to do an action film, a fun film. But I have not given it a thought, I m ok actually."