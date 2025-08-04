Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shifts to 'moderate'
Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Tharoorian into Khan-speak...'
Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening
Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passes away at 81 in Delhi, son Hemant Soren confirms demise
Bihar: At least 5 kanwariyas killed in Bhagalpur after DJ vehicle hits high-tension wire
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here
'If someone thinks sex is...': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to viral ‘rape of Avantika’ article slamming Baahubali scene, says ‘she was finding herself...'
BOLLYWOOD
From Gangs of Wasseypur to The Lunchbox, Sacred Games to Manto, this actor has portrayed a wide range of characters with remarkable conviction.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a legendary actor whose work has redefined the landscape of Indian cinema. Known for his unconventional choices and powerful performances, he has consistently brought authenticity and depth to every role he takes on.
From Gangs of Wasseypur to The Lunchbox, Sacred Games to Manto, Nawaz has portrayed a wide range of characters with remarkable conviction. His journey from being a background artist to one of the most respected names in the industry is a testament to his relentless passion and unmatched skill.
In a space often driven by commercial appeal, Nawaz stands out as an artist who chooses substance over style, performance over popularity.
Praising Nawazuddin’s extraordinary talent, Shah Rukh Khan once said, “I am not as big an actor as Nawaz bhai. He perhaps doesn’t know how special he is. He is a big, high level actor. I can say this only because I have been working as an actor for 25 years. I am his senior in that regard. But when it comes to acting, I am not his senior at all. He works so differently than all of us. And when actors like me stand in front of him, we feel inspired.”
This rare and honest acknowledgment from one of the biggest stars in the country highlights the sheer brilliance and respect Nawaz commands within the industry.
Over the years, Nawazuddin has built a body of work that speaks for itself. He has blurred the lines between commercial and parallel cinema, taking on roles that are both meaningful and memorable.
Whether he’s playing a feared gangster, a common man, or a historical figure, Nawaz brings a level of realism that resonates with audiences across the board. His legacy is not just about the roles he plays, but how he plays them with depth, sincerity, and complete dedication.
On the workfront, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Raat Akeli Hein 2 and Thama