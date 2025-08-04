Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shifts to 'moderate'

Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Tharoorian into Khan-speak...'

Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage

Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passes away at 81 in Delhi, son Hemant Soren confirms demise

Bihar: At least 5 kanwariyas killed in Bhagalpur after DJ vehicle hits high-tension wire

BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here

'If someone thinks sex is...': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to viral ‘rape of Avantika’ article slamming Baahubali scene, says ‘she was finding herself...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman

Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shifts to 'moderate'

Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shif

Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Tharoorian into Khan-speak...'

Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Thar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

From Gangs of Wasseypur to The Lunchbox, Sacred Games to Manto, this actor has portrayed a wide range of characters with remarkable conviction.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 12:14 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a legendary actor whose work has redefined the landscape of Indian cinema. Known for his unconventional choices and powerful performances, he has consistently brought authenticity and depth to every role he takes on.

    From Gangs of Wasseypur to The Lunchbox, Sacred Games to Manto, Nawaz has portrayed a wide range of characters with remarkable conviction. His journey from being a background artist to one of the most respected names in the industry is a testament to his relentless passion and unmatched skill.

    In a space often driven by commercial appeal, Nawaz stands out as an artist who chooses substance over style, performance over popularity.

    Praising Nawazuddin’s extraordinary talent, Shah Rukh Khan once said, “I am not as big an actor as Nawaz bhai. He perhaps doesn’t know how special he is. He is a big, high level actor. I can say this only because I have been working as an actor for 25 years. I am his senior in that regard. But when it comes to acting, I am not his senior at all. He works so differently than all of us. And when actors like me stand in front of him, we feel inspired.”

    This rare and honest acknowledgment from one of the biggest stars in the country highlights the sheer brilliance and respect Nawaz commands within the industry.

    Over the years, Nawazuddin has built a body of work that speaks for itself. He has blurred the lines between commercial and parallel cinema, taking on roles that are both meaningful and memorable.

    Whether he’s playing a feared gangster, a common man, or a historical figure, Nawaz brings a level of realism that resonates with audiences across the board. His legacy is not just about the roles he plays, but how he plays them with depth, sincerity, and complete dedication.

    On the workfront, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Raat Akeli Hein 2 and Thama

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    5 children killed, 12 injured after mortar shell explodes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
    5 children killed, 12 injured after mortar shell explodes in Pakistan's Khyber P
    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan reacts to his first National Award, pens emotional win on superstar's win: 'No one tells them like you'
    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan reacts to his first National Award
    Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her uncomfortable: 'Felt this man’s hand on my...'
    Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her...
    Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka for first time, days after powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake, watch video
    Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka for first time, days after..
    From Juhu to Bandra West, THESE 5 areas of Mumbai's most expensive and posh areas, home to billionaires, celebrities
    From Juhu to Bandra West, THESE 5 areas of Mumbai's most expensive and posh area
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
    New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
    Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
    Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
    Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
    Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
    Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
    5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
    In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
    In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE