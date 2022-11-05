Shah Rukh Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay 'really cool guy', reveals when he will collaborate with Varisu actor

Shah Rukh Khan-Thalapathy Vijay/File photo

It is rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay will be making a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, the actioner directed by Atlee. Since Atlee has directed the Beast star in three blockbusters namely Theri, Bigil, and Mersal, it has even been speculated that the Varisu actor Vijay has taken no fees for being a part of Jawan.

Amid these rumours, one netizen asked Shah Rukh during the #AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday, November 5, "@iamsrk sir whenever we see your photo with @actorvijay sir, we feel that you both share a great respect for each other. #AskSRK when we can expect a Vijay-SRK combo and your thoughts on actor Vijay". The Pathaan star called Vijay a 'really cool guy' but didn't confirm his cameo in Jawan as he tweeted, "He is really cool guy, films happen when they happen so if they have to they will."

He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will. https://t.co/me3xGJmZoC November 5, 2022

Many Twitter users shared Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, and Thalapathy Vijay's viral photo from the filmmaker's recent birthday bash in Chennai and said that they are 'manifesting' to see SRK and Vijay sharing the big screen soon. After Shah Rukh completed his shooting schedule for Jawan in the Tamil Nadu capital recently, he tweeted that Vijay 'fed him delicious food'.



Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen next in the Tamil language drama Varisu. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Slated to release in cinemas during the Pongal weekend in January 2023, the film will also be dubbed in Telugu and released under the title Vaarasudu. Shah Rukh's next Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is also set to release on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.