Shah Rukh Khan calls Rishabh Pant 'very tough guy', wishes him speedy recovery

Shah Rukh Khan called Rishabh Pant a 'fighter and a tough boy' after a fan asked him to pray for cricketer's speedy recovery.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Credit: SRK-Rishabh Pant/Instagram

On Wednesday, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan, during #AskSRK session on Twitter, wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery. When one of the social media users asked Shah Rukh Khan to pray for Rishabh's health, the superstar said that he is a fighter.

Rishabh Pant's fan tweeted, "@iamsrk Please send good wishes to Rishabh Pant for his speedy recovery..#AskSRK." SRK replied, "Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy.." 

For the unversed, Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant recently met with a horrific car accident and got severely injured. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun and has been recovering well. As per the media reports,  Pant will be flown to Mumbai on January 4 for further treatment. He met with an accident near Roorkee days on December 29 when he was returning to his home from Delhi.

The accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand. Talking to ANI, DDCA director Shyam Sharma said that Pant will be shifted to Mumbai from Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment.

A BCCI official told PTI that Pant will undergo further treatment under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. "Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA," the BBCI source told PTI requesting anonymity.

