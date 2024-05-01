Shah Rukh Khan calls Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound 'gentle, honest, soulful': 'You have won...'

Shah Rukh's praise comes at the apt time as the as the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial has been selected as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, and the first shortlist of the top 15 foreign films will be announced on December 16, 2025.

Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, Homebound was released in the cinemas on September 26 and started streaming on Netflix from November 21. The film revolves around the journey of two childhood friends Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Ishaan) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal) from the marginalised communities as they attempt to clear the national police exam and find themselves stuck in the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Wednesday evening, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and showered praises on Homebound. The National Award-winning actor wrote, "#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special."

Shah Rukh's praise comes at the apt time as the as the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial has been selected as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, and the first shortlist of the top 15 foreign films will be announced on December 16, 2025.

#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special!@ghaywan #IshaanKhatter @vishaljethwa06 #JanhviKapoor #KaranJohar… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2025

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions. The legendary American filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer. The Vishal, Ishaan, and Janhvi-starrer premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and was also screened at the Melbourne International Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.

Even after receiving humongous praise, the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial bombed at the box office and earned less than Rs 3 crore in India. Homebound marked Neeraj Ghaywan's return to feature film direction after 10 years since his debut film Masaan, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi, wowed the audiences and critics in 2015.

