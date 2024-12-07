Shah Rukh Khan recalled his journey in Bollywood, as a 'semi-orphan outsider' who became a 'king' in movies.

Shah Rukh Khan also King Khan recalled his journey from being an outsider to the ultimate superstar of Bollywood. The actor will soon be heard as the famous character Mufasa in the animated movie Mufasa: The Lion King. In one of the promotional videos, SRK opened up about the similarities in his life and Mufasa.

In the latest video, SRK says that Mufasa is his story. "If I was to not be humble and say, ‘Hann meri hi kahani aisi hai’ (My story is also like this)' then it could fit in. Technically speaking, anyone who doesn't have parents is an orphan. I did lose my parents nearly in youth, so I'm a semi-orphan.” After calling himself 'semi-orphan' he smiles at his journey from being an outsider to 'king', "It's the story of an outsider. No family of mine has been in the business of filmmaking. I came from Delhi to Mumbai, so main outsider bhi hoon (I'm an outsider as well). It’s the story of the King. So, yeah, I'm a king.”

Speaking about Mufasa, Khan added, "I think it's a very interesting story about sacrifice, friendship, and loyalty. There have been lots of emotions while I was dubbing the film. I thought, 'What a nice person, what a great character. Kitna accha human being sher hai (what a nice human being lion)'."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Before that he gave two mega blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. SRK has dubbed the central character of Disney Studios latest film, Mufasa. The movie will be released in cinemas on December 20.

