Shah Rukh Khan calls Ajay Devgn 'pillar of support and family' after he praises Pathaan at Bholaa's teaser launch event

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn said that he wants every film to be a super hit and mentioned that is happy that Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ is heading to record the advance booking. While interacting with media during the teaser release of Bholaa, Ajay stated, “after the film (Drishyam 2), became superhit I would say, we need more three-four superhit films. Because after the pandemic things have slowed down. We need to inculcate that habit among people to come to theatres to watch a film. So let's keep our fingers crossed.”

He further mentioned, "I want every film to be a super duper hit. Now 'Pathaan' is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic and I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart.”

Now, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and reacted to Ajay’s statement. He shared the video and wrote, “Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent.”

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Ajay retweeted and wrote, “Dear @iamsrk, thank you for your love and presence. I value the bond we share as much as you do. Pathaan collections look poised to go through the roof. I’m happy that as an industry things are looking up for us.”

For the unversed, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, it also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Industry experts are confident that the film will open somewhere between Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Khan announced the AMA session and tweeted, "A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced put up cutouts, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun."

