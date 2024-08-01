Twitter
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan called his blockbuster 'rubbish', director reveals superstar 'has a habit of...'

Shah Rukh Khan called one of the most-loved films 'rubbish' and downplayed the film in front of its director.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 05:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shah Rukh Khan called his blockbuster 'rubbish', director reveals superstar 'has a habit of...'
Shah Rukh Khan
    Shah Rukh Khan has been part of several blockbusters, but he has once referred to one of his biggest blockbusters as 'rubbish'. After ruling the silver screen for over 30 years, King Khan made history last year by delivering two 1000-crore blockbusters, and one hit film. 

    However, we will discuss a film from mid-2000, that was the second highest-grossing film of the year, and it was widely appreciated by the masses and critics. However,  Shah Rukh Khan once called this film rubbish, and that too in front of its director. 

    Shah Rukh Khan called this film from his filmography 'rubbish'

    SRK fans love his camaraderie with Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho. and But Shah Rukh once called this blockbuster 'rubbish'. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the director of this film, Nikkhil Advani revealed that SRK has a habit of downplaying one project while working on the other. 

    Nikkhil said, "When we were doing Mohabbatein, or was it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… I think Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh was shooting for Hey Ram. And Shah Rukh has a habit of coming for a meeting where he says that the film he is making with you is rubbish, you should be seeing the other film. In Kal Ho Naa Ho, he said Devdas is fantastic, but Kal Ho Naa Ho is rubbish. He has that habit."

    Nikkhil will soon be bringing his upcoming historical series Freedom At Midnight. The upcoming show is based on the award-winning book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins which will stream soon on Sony LIV. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "The history you may not know. The history you should know. Presenting the first drop of the electrifying story of India’s independence, based on the award-winning book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. ‘Freedom At Midnight’ streaming soon on Sony LIV." The show is Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV, Nikkhil Advani serves as the showrunner and director.

    Read: Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
