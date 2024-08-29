Shah Rukh Khan bought his first house after this film, took full fees in advance, requested producer to pay him...

Shah Rukh Khan who owns one of the most luxurious houses in Mumbai, has once requested his producer to pay him full to buy his first house.

Shah Rukh Khan is rightly called King Khan. His plush house in Bandra, Mannat is the epitome of his fame and success. However, SRK had a long way to the stardom, and there was a phase when he was struggling to buy his first home. Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with superhit Deewana (1992). The film established Khan as next Bollywood star. However, it took him more than three years to buy his first house.

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who has worked with Khan in Guddu, revealed that the actor bought his first home with the money he earned with their film. Talking on his own channel Bheeshm International, Mukesh Khanna called Shah Rukh an “enterprising actor” and said that he was extremely respectful of the senior actor. Mukesh said that during those years, he was a bigger star than Shah Rukh because he played Bheeshma Pitaah in Mahabharat and Shah Rukh was yet to have his big hits. “He would respect me a lot at that time,” Khanna recalled.

He then spoke about Shah Rukh’s house and shared that he requested the producer to pay him his full fees in advance because he wanted to buy the house. Mukesh said, "Shah Rukh was going to buy a house at that time, I have been told. He requested Prem Lalwani (producer) that you please pay me in advance, I want to buy a house. In those days, one could buy a house for Rs 34-35 lakh. The first house that Shah Rukh bought was purchased because of the money he made on Guddu. Lalwani made a very nice gesture and he gave Shah Rukh full payment in advance. Shah Rukh used to say that I have a house because of this film.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King. The movie is co-produced by Siddharth Anand, and reportedly he will be sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan.

