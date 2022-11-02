Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Suhana Khan wishes ‘bestest friend’ with cute throwback photo

Suhana Khan SRK

As Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his 58th year, his daughter expressed her affection towards the star. Suhana is truly a 'daddy's little girl' as she considers the Pathaan star as her 'bestest friend'

Suhana celebrated the star's special day by sharing a cute, adorable throwback picture. In the picture, we can see little Suhana and Aryan Khan giving a sweet kiss to their hero. Suhana shared the photo on her Instagram, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the bestest friend. I love you the most (heart emoji) @iamsrk."

On the work front, Suhana will make her big screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. On the other side, SRK will make his comeback next year with actioner Pathaan. On the occasion of SRK's birthday, the makers of Pathaan dropped the teaser of the film, and it crashed the internet.

The 1.25 minutes long teaser will leave you craving for more, as your King Khan looks lethal as Agent Pathaan. The teaser starts with a voiceover that narrates the absence of Pathaan. These lines can make you feel SRK's absence from films. For the unversed, Khan took a sabbatical from the big screen for 3 years. Coming back to the teaser, Khan unleashes his killer instinct and kills a group of abductors saying, "Zinda hai," followed by his sinister laughter. Soon, we are introduced to Deepika Padukone's charm, John Abraham's evilness, and tons of blasts.

For the past few months, the makers of Pathaan kept the buzz of the film intact by launching the crucial assets of the film on the 25th of every month. Every SRK fan is thrilled to witness the film, and the teaser will take the excitement to a new level. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. After Pathaan, SRK will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.