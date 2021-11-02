On SRK's birthday, Malaika Arora calls herself his 'forever fan girl'; Kareena, Anushka, Madhuri extend wishes

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less than a festival. His birthday is truly special for everyone from his family, fans to his colleagues in the film industry.

Like many B-town celebs who hopped onto social media platforms to wish King Khan, Malaika Arora also could not stop herself from showering SRK with a heartfelt wish on his 56th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika walked down the memory lane and shared a still with SRK from their hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se..' (1998).

In the caption, she beautifully expressed her love for Shah Rukh and how she still adores him as a fan.

"23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one . Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk," she wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Malaika has also grooved with SRK in the song 'Kaal Dhamaal' from the film 'Kaal' (2005). She also made a guest appearance in SRK's song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the film 'Om Shanti Om' (2007).

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit and others extended birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in 'Zero', has YRF's 'Pathan' and Atlees' untitled next in the pipeline.