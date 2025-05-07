Rani Mukerji was much appreciated for her role as Lachchi in Paheli, however, she wasn't the first choice to star in it. Kajol was the original choice for the role of Lachchi, but she refused the role as she did not like it.

The cycle of films being hits and flops at the box office is never-ending. Today, we tell you about one such film in whose making the lead actor put in a lot of effort, but as soon as it was released, the movie flopped at the box office. This film was released 20 years ago, and the shooting was completed in just 45 days. The hero played a double role, but all the hard work went to waste after the film's release. The movie proved to be a flop at the box office. The name of that movie is Paheli.

Paheli was a fantasy film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role opposite Rani Mukerji, along with Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, and Suniel Shetty. Shah Rukh Khan played double role in this film and though his pairing with Rani Mukerji was established as hit, the duo could not recreate the same magic with Paheli. Based on the Rajasthani short story Duvidha by Vijayadan Detha, Paheli was a remake of the 1973 Hindi film Duvidha by Mani Kaul.

Paheli was directed by none other than Amol Palekar. When he narrated the story to Shah Rukh Khan, the first question the actor asked was if he could produce and star in the film, which he believed was a 'woman's liberation film'.

Rani Mukerji was much appreciated for her role as Lachchi in Paheli, however, she wasn't the first choice to star in it. Kajol was the original choice for the role of Lachchi, but she refused the role as she did not like it. After Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, and Sushmita Sen were all approached for the role, but after their refusal, Rani Mukerji starred in it.

Made on a budget of Rs 14 crores, Paheli earned Rs 32 crores worldwide. It was declared an "average" in India, but a "hit" abroad. The 2005 film Paheli was considered a flop or, at best, a moderate commercial success in India.

READ | Meet superstar with career of over 30 years, net worth of Rs 350 crore, who is now facing ban after remarks on Pahalgam terror attack, his name is..