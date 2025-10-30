FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop featured him in a double role, had no songs, failed to recover its budget, earned just Rs...

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as superstar Aryan Khanna and his devoted fan Gaurav Chandna, the action thriller Fan opened to lukewarm response, underperformed at the box office, and failed to recover its budget domestically.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop featured him in a double role, had no songs, failed to recover its budget, earned just Rs...
Shah Rukh Khan in Fan
Shah Rukh Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. In his career spanning over three decades, the superstar has given multiple blockbusters including Jawan, Pathaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge among others. However, some of his films have even failed to perform well at the box office. The 2016 release Fan was one such movie that became a commercial failure upon its release, but has now become a cult classic.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as superstar Aryan Khanna and his devoted fan Gaurav Chandna, Fan drew inspiration from Khan’s real life and was even shot inside his residence, Mannat. Despite being an action-packed thriller, the film opened to lukewarm response, underperformed at the box office, and failed to recover its budget domestically. 

Made in Rs 85 crore, the Maneesh Chopra directorial collected only Rs 80 crore net in India. Adding the overseas figures, Fan's total worldwide gross collections stood at Rs 183 crore. However, over the years, Shah Rukh Khan fans have poured in their love for Fan on social media and the film is now considered among superstar's most underrated films as well as one of his finest performances.

Fan was a songless film, but had a promotional track Jabra Fan composed by Vishal-Shekhar, written by Varun Grover, and sung by Nakash Aziz. The song was released in 9 different Indian languages - Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Odia, and 2 foreign languages - Arabic and Sinhala. In the promotional video, Shah Rukh's Gaurav is seen dancing on the streets of Delhi. Fan was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, also starred 7 other superstars, was rejected by Dharmendra, Hema Malini, earned just Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
