BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan is now the world's richest actor. SRK has become a billionaire, with a net worth of Rs 12490 crore. King for a reason!

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 06:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has proven why he rightfully deserves to be called the 'King of world cinema'. After securing his first National Award, he's now been declared a billionaire. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the Baazigar actor is now the world's richest actor, with a reported net worth of $1.2 billion (Rs 12490 crore). The outsider from Delhi came to Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1990, and over the three decades, he created his kingdom and achieved the title of The King. 

According to the Hurun India Rich List of 2025, released on October 1, the Don actor commands an impressive net worth of $1.2 billion. SRK joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore. Shah Rukh has even beaten some of the biggest names from Hollywood, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million), to name a few. The Pathaan star has been the Richest Indian actor for many years, but this mention has taken him and his stardom to another level. As per Huran, in India, Juhi Chawla is the second richest actor with a net worth of Rs 7790 crore, followed by Hrithik Roshan with a net worth of Rs 2160 crore. 

Shah Rukh Khan's sources of income 

Apart from his acting career, SRK, the businessman, has made some profitable investments too, including the production company Red Chillies Entertainment, IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (both co-owned by Juhi Chawla). The Red Chillies VFX studio and SRK's investments in the Middle East have made his net worth stronger. 

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Although the movie took a strong opening, it performed below the expectations of Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. In September 2025, Shah Rukh got his first Best Actor National Award for his performance in Jawan.

