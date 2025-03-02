Mika Singh is in awe of Shah Rukh Khan's humility, and he proudly recalled how King Khan drove his Hummer to take him and others to his place for a late night party.

Singer Mika Singh worships Shah Rukh Khan, and he's in awe of the superstar's humility. In his latest podcast with Pinkvilla, Singh recalled an incident when King Khan turned driver for him and Hrithik Roshan. Mika revealed that at Hrithik's birthday bash of 2016, he, along with other stars, were partying late night. Later, Khan took Mika's Hummer and drove them to his place for another late night bash.

Mika said that he has still kept Hummer as it was driven by Shah Rukh himself. Even Ranveer Singh was part of the intimate bash, and he had to adjust himself in the car boot. Sharing the incident, Mika said, "Hrithik Roshan ka birthday tha. Toh hum sab mana rahe the. Unhone Rolls Royce li thi tabhi. Woh chahte the ki unki Rolls Royce mein hum sab baithe. 5 baj gaye the, aur maine kaha 'Nahi bhai, jiski gaadi badi hogi, hum ussi gaadi mein baithenge. Tabhi Ranveer (Singh) ki Bajirao (Mastaani) hit hui thi. Toh Hrithik ki gaadi mein toh hum sab baith hi nahi sakte (It was Hrithik Roshan's birthday. So we were all celebrating. He had bought a Rolls Royce. He wanted all of us to sit in his Rolls Royce. It was 5 o'clock and I said 'No brother, we will sit in whichever car is bigger.' That was when Ranveer (Singh)'s Bajirao (Mastani) became a hit. So all of us could not sit in Hrithik's car)."

Mika further revealed that he told Shah Rukh about skipping the driver, and taking the wheels, the superstar didn't hesitate and he took them at his place. "Maine kaha ki agar driver aayega toh hum kam padh jayenge. Toh woh bolte hai ki gaadi kaun chalayega. Maine kaha aap. Unhone pucha 'main gaadi chalaunga?' Maine kaha 'Aap chalayenge toh hi hum sab baith paayenge. Itne pyaare insaan hai woh, unhone chaabi li Hummer ki, Shah Rukh saab driver seat pe baithe, Gauri bhabhi peeche baithi. Sanjay Kapoor baithe, inki wife bhi baithi, aur mere left mein Hrithik (I stated that if the driver comes, we won't fit. Then he asked who would drive the car. I said you. He asked again, 'I'll drive the car?' I replied 'If you drive, we all will fit'. He is such a sweet person, he took the key of the Hummer, Shah Rukh sahab sat on the driver's seat, Gauri Bhabhi sat behind. Sanjay Kapoor and his wife also sat aside, and Hrithik sat on my left)."

Mika further revealed Ranveer also wanted to sit in the car, "Bhagta hua Ranveer Singh aaya, bola 'main kaha baithunga?' Maine kaha peeche dikki mein ja. Woh dikki mein baitha, and Khan Saab chala rahe hai gaadi. Mere pass woh video hai, but main kabhi dikhaunga nahi (Ranveer Singh came running and said, 'Where will I sit?' I told him to sit in the trunk. He sat in the trunk and Khan sahab was driving the car. I have that video, but I will never show it to him)."

The Singh Is Kinng singer stated that Shah Rukh drove the car from the hotel to his home, Mannat, and there they partied till 8 am, and the photo from their bash went viral on the internet.