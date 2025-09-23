Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details
French President Emmanuel Macron's convoy stopped by New York police due to..., dials Donald Trump to say, 'Guess What...', watch video
Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note, reveals how she'll celebrate iconic moment: 'It’s a result of your...'
Dickie Bird, legendary cricket umpire who served in 1983 World Cup Final, dies at 92
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision amid festive season, says, 'Ramlila, Durga Puja to continue until...'
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, THIS Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
Poonam Pandey suffers MAJOR LOSS, gets dropped from Mandodari's role in Ramleela amid massive backlash, committee says...
Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details
Austism, Anti-Vaccine, Raw Milk: US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's 5 'controversial' heath related remarks
Rinku Singh stops ugly verbal spat between Haris Rauf and Indian openers? Watch viral video to know the answer
BOLLYWOOD
Gauri Khan is a proud wife, celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award. Gauri penned a heartfelt note, praising the hard work and dedication of King Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan has won his first National Award, and his wife Gauri Khan is emotional about the superstar's iconic win. Soon after King Khan collected the National honours at the 71st National Award, held at New Delhi, Mrs Khan penned a heartfelt note on his historic victory. Calling the National Award a testament to his hard work and dedication, Gauri Khan shared a note on her social media.
Sharing a photo of Khan from the ceremony, Gauri wrote, "What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award! So deserving… It’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication." The Jawan producer further revealed how she will celebrate the historic win by designing a special space for the honour. She further wrote, "Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award."
What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!!— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 23, 2025
So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award. pic.twitter.com/KW3Z53ULF5
Fans' reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win
Several netizens reacted to SRK's National Award win and called it 'better late than never'. A fan wrote, "This award is for all the epic performances in Swades, Chak De, My Name is Khan, Veer Zaara, Devdas, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa." Another fan wrote, "Absolutely. He once stood tall with a straight spine - but clearly, greatness demands a certain… flexibility." One of the netizens wrote, "He was robbed of it for swades or even chakde any one of it was good enough... at last justice is done." A fan wrote, "The words of a happy and proud wife. Gauri Mam wrote with her heart and love." Another fan wrote, "When he wins, we Indians feel we won, he is our jawan, our hero, our SRK."
For the unversed, Shah Rukh shared the Best Actor National Award with Vikrant Massey. Khan earned the accolade for his performance in Jawan, whereas Massey won the award for his impeccable performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.