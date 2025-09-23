Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note, reveals how she'll celebrate iconic moment: 'It’s a result of your...'

Gauri Khan is a proud wife, celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award. Gauri penned a heartfelt note, praising the hard work and dedication of King Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan has won his first National Award, and his wife Gauri Khan is emotional about the superstar's iconic win. Soon after King Khan collected the National honours at the 71st National Award, held at New Delhi, Mrs Khan penned a heartfelt note on his historic victory. Calling the National Award a testament to his hard work and dedication, Gauri Khan shared a note on her social media.

Sharing a photo of Khan from the ceremony, Gauri wrote, "What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award! So deserving… It’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication." The Jawan producer further revealed how she will celebrate the historic win by designing a special space for the honour. She further wrote, "Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award."

Fans' reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win

Several netizens reacted to SRK's National Award win and called it 'better late than never'. A fan wrote, "This award is for all the epic performances in Swades, Chak De, My Name is Khan, Veer Zaara, Devdas, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa." Another fan wrote, "Absolutely. He once stood tall with a straight spine - but clearly, greatness demands a certain… flexibility." One of the netizens wrote, "He was robbed of it for swades or even chakde any one of it was good enough... at last justice is done." A fan wrote, "The words of a happy and proud wife. Gauri Mam wrote with her heart and love." Another fan wrote, "When he wins, we Indians feel we won, he is our jawan, our hero, our SRK."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh shared the Best Actor National Award with Vikrant Massey. Khan earned the accolade for his performance in Jawan, whereas Massey won the award for his impeccable performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.