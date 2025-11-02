Shah Rukh Khan at 60: The Legendary Bollywood Icon’s Career, Family and Upcoming Projects

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 60, here's a summary of his journey in Bollywood and beyond. The family man who has set high goals and achieved the highest of high with his utmost sincere dedication.

As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, the “King of Bollywood” continues to rule the hearts of millions across the globe. From his humble beginnings on television in the late 1980s to becoming one of the most influential and successful actors, producers in Indian cinema, SRK’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. His unmatched charm, intelligence, and dedication have made him not just a superstar but a global brand representing Indian cinema’s magic.

Shah Rukh Khan's career milestone

Before stepping into Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan studied acting at Theatre Action Group (TAG). He was mentored by Barry John. SRK started his acting career on television. With Fauji and Circus, Shah Rukh got noticed by the filmmakers, and this was just the beginning.

Khan made his film debut in 1992 with Deewana and quickly rose to fame with memorable roles in Baazigar, Darr, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Over the years, he became the face of romance with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Veer-Zaara. In 2000, Shah Rukh decided to experiment with his choices while proving his versatility with intense performances in Swades, Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan. His ability to blend commercial success with meaningful storytelling has set him apart as one of India’s finest entertainers.

Shah Rukh Khan: The adorable family man

Beyond films, Shah Rukh is a devoted family man. He shares a beautiful bond with his wife, Gauri Khan, and their three children – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. His daughter, Suhana, has already stepped into acting and was seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will soon be seen with her superstar dad in Siddharth Anand's King.

On the other hand, Aryan has successfully registered himself as a filmmaker. Aryan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood is one of the best web series of this year. Despite SRK's superstardom, SRK often emphasises family values, humility, and hard work, making him a relatable figure for fans across generations.

Shah Rukh Khan's setback and comeback

After the colossal failure of Zero (2018), SRK took a brief break from films. Shah Rukh was down and out, but he made a massive comeback in 2023 with three back-to-back hits – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Each film showcased a different shade of the actor, proving that age is just a number when it comes to passion and performance.

Now, as he enters his 60s, fans are eagerly awaiting news of his next big project, Siddharth Anand's King, which will include Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Suhana Khan. Although King's official release date hasn't been announced yet, reports have it that the film is expected to be released in cinemas in 2026.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

Shah Rukh Khan’s six-decade milestone isn’t just a celebration of his age but of his unmatched legacy in Indian cinema. His journey continues to inspire millions who believe that dreams, when pursued with love and perseverance, truly do come true.