Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Deewana to Baazigar, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, films rejected by Akshay, Aamir, Salman, that made SRK a superstar

The primary reason behind Shah Rukh Khan's stardom was his ability to take risks, to experiment with his roles, and to accept those films that were rejected by other actors.

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: You have often heard this popular saying, 'we're the sum of our choices'. Today, Shah Rukh Khan isn't just a Bollywood superstar but an icon of Indian cinema. SRK doesn't need any introduction, and his fandom is spread across the globe. Since 1992, Khan has been entertaining his fans, and despite a few hiccups, his kingdom has grown stronger with each passing year. Shah Rukh is a prime example of an outsider who became King Khan due to his resilience, dedication, hard work, and the willingness to think differently. In these three decades of his career, SRK made choices, selecting those films that were rejected by the biggest stars.

Deewana: Shah Rukh Khan might have had to struggle hard in finding the perfect launchpad if Armaan Kohli had agreed to do Deewana. Yes, Raj Kanwar's directorial was first offered to Armaan, but he rejected it, and the rest is history.

Baazigar: This is one such film that faced several rejections. Nobody wanted to play a grey-shade character who pushes his love from a rooftop and mercilessly kills her due to vengeance. Before Abbas-Mustan signed SRK, they approached Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor, but they all rejected the film due to its lead character's questionable traits. Well, Shah played it smart, and he bagged one of the biggest hits of 1993.

Darr: Today, we can't imagine Yash Chopra's directorial work without Shah Rukh's terrifying performance. But he wasn't the original choice for the film. Darr was rejected by Aamir Khan; in fact, he was thrown out of the project. Reports have it that even Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn were approached for the film, but they all rejected, and SRK bagged the project, which proved to be a milestone in his career.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shocked, aren't you? But this is also true that Raj Malhotra, one of the most iconic characters in SRK's filmography, was offered to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan; but they all rejected the film. Interestingly, SRK himself rejected the role multiple times, but it was Aditya Chopra's conviction and perseverance that made Shah Rukh agree, and we got our Raj Malhotra.

Chak De India: One of the most-loved films of SRK was also destined for another actor. As per the reports, Salman Khan was the first choice to play the role of the Indian Hockey team coach, Kabir Khan. However, Salman himself suggested Shah Rukh as he thought that his image at the time was more suited for commercial films, and he wasn't sure if the film's serious tone would align with his fans