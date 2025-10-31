Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

Ahead of his 60th birthday on November 2, here are 10 remarkable roles of Shah Rukh Khan that show his acting prowess. These include Mohan Bhargav in Swades, Kabir Khan in Chak De India, Rizwan Khan in My Name Is Khan, and Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho among others.

Shah Rukh Khan, the bonafide Bollywood superstar, is set to celebrate his milestone 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2. From portraying iconic villains in films like Darr and Anjaam to winning hearts as the romance king in Dil To Pagal Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, SRK has delivered numerous unforgettable performances throughout his career. Here's a look at 10 of his finest roles that show his acting prowess.

1. Mohan Bhargav in Swades

Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Mohan Bhargav in Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades stands out as one of his most genuine, heartfelt, and sincere performances. The NASA scientist who decides to leave his high-salaried USA job after his unforgettable, transformative short stay in the Charanpur village became a role model for all the NRIs.

2. Kabir Khan in Chak De India

Directed by Shimit Amin and starring Shah Rukh Khan as hockey coach Kabir Khan, the 2007 film Chak De! India is regarded as one of the finest sports movies in Indian cinema. The story follows the former national team captain Khan as he coaches the newly formed Indian women's hockey team to victory at the World Cup in Australia.

3. Amarkant Verma in Dil Se

Set against the backdrop of Assam’s insurgency, Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, is considered one of Mani Ratnam’s finest films. Shah Rukh portrays a journalist Amar, who gets obsessed with a mysterious woman named Meghna, played by Manisha, and is willing to do anything to win her love.

4. Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Although Shah Rukh Khan didn’t win the girl in the end, he captured audiences' hearts with his charming and endearing portrayal of Sunil. Directed by Kundan Shah, the romantic comedy also featured Deepak Tijori, Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Tiku Talsania, Ravi Baswani, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

5. Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Directed by Nikhil Advani and written by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho featured Shah Rukh Khan as Aman Mathur, who loves Naina Kapur (Preity Zinta) but since his own time is limited, he makes her fall in love with Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan). The emotional climax, with Shah Rukh's Aman on his deathbed, continues to move audiences to tears.

6. Aryan Khanna and Gaurav Chandna in Fan

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Fan draws inspiration from Shah Rukh's own life, with him playing dual roles: superstar Aryan Khanna and his obsessive fan Gaurav Chandna. Although Fan underperformed at the box office, it went on to become a cult classic and is still considered among Khan's finest performances.

7. Rizwan Khan in My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan features Shah Rukh Khan in one of his most memorable and challenging roles as Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger’s syndrome. In the Karan Johar film, Rizwan embarks on a journey across the United States to meet the President and clear his name after being wrongfully stereotyped as a terrorist in the post-9/11 era.

8. Veer Pratap Singh in Veer-Zaara

In Veer-Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan plays Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer who falls in love with Preity Zinta's Zaara Hayat Khan, a Pakistani woman during her visit to India. His heartfelt and graceful performance, full of subtlety and depth, made Veer as one of the most iconic romantic roles of his career.

9. Ajay Sharma in Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan shares the record with Dilip Kumar for the most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, winning a total of eight. His first win came for Abbas-Mustan’s revenge thriller Baazigar, where he portrayed the negative character Ajay Sharma. The film also starred Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil, Raakhee, Johnny Lever, and Siddharth Ray.

10. Vikram Rathore and Azad Rathore in Jawan

33 years after his Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for the Atlee-directed action thriller Jawan. The film grossed over Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office and is the highest-grossing film in the superstar's career. Khan portrayed the double role of a father and son: Captain Vikram Rathore and son ACP Azad Rathore.

