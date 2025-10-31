FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection rais

ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at Rs...

ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at R

Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia

Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man killed in Saudi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

Ahead of his 60th birthday on November 2, here are 10 remarkable roles of Shah Rukh Khan that show his acting prowess. These include Mohan Bhargav in Swades, Kabir Khan in Chak De India, Rizwan Khan in My Name Is Khan, and Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho among others.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 05:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar
10 iconic roles of Shah Rukh Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Shah Rukh Khan, the bonafide Bollywood superstar, is set to celebrate his milestone 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2. From portraying iconic villains in films like Darr and Anjaam to winning hearts as the romance king in Dil To Pagal Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, SRK has delivered numerous unforgettable performances throughout his career. Here's a look at 10 of his finest roles that show his acting prowess.

1. Mohan Bhargav in Swades

Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Mohan Bhargav in Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades stands out as one of his most genuine, heartfelt, and sincere performances. The NASA scientist who decides to leave his high-salaried USA job after his unforgettable, transformative short stay in the Charanpur village became a role model for all the NRIs.

2. Kabir Khan in Chak De India

Directed by Shimit Amin and starring Shah Rukh Khan as hockey coach Kabir Khan, the 2007 film Chak De! India is regarded as one of the finest sports movies in Indian cinema. The story follows the former national team captain Khan as he coaches the newly formed Indian women's hockey team to victory at the World Cup in Australia.

3. Amarkant Verma in Dil Se

Set against the backdrop of Assam’s insurgency, Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, is considered one of Mani Ratnam’s finest films. Shah Rukh portrays a journalist Amar, who gets obsessed with a mysterious woman named Meghna, played by Manisha, and is willing to do anything to win her love.

4. Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Although Shah Rukh Khan didn’t win the girl in the end, he captured audiences' hearts with his charming and endearing portrayal of Sunil. Directed by Kundan Shah, the romantic comedy also featured Deepak Tijori, Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Tiku Talsania, Ravi Baswani, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

5. Aman Mathur in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Directed by Nikhil Advani and written by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho featured Shah Rukh Khan as Aman Mathur, who loves Naina Kapur (Preity Zinta) but since his own time is limited, he makes her fall in love with Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan). The emotional climax, with Shah Rukh's Aman on his deathbed, continues to move audiences to tears.

6. Aryan Khanna and Gaurav Chandna in Fan

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Fan draws inspiration from Shah Rukh's own life, with him playing dual roles: superstar Aryan Khanna and his obsessive fan Gaurav Chandna. Although Fan underperformed at the box office, it went on to become a cult classic and is still considered among Khan's finest performances.

7. Rizwan Khan in My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan features Shah Rukh Khan in one of his most memorable and challenging roles as Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger’s syndrome. In the Karan Johar film, Rizwan embarks on a journey across the United States to meet the President and clear his name after being wrongfully stereotyped as a terrorist in the post-9/11 era.

8. Veer Pratap Singh in Veer-Zaara

In Veer-Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan plays Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer who falls in love with Preity Zinta's Zaara Hayat Khan, a Pakistani woman during her visit to India. His heartfelt and graceful performance, full of subtlety and depth, made Veer as one of the most iconic romantic roles of his career.

9. Ajay Sharma in Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan shares the record with Dilip Kumar for the most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, winning a total of eight. His first win came for Abbas-Mustan’s revenge thriller Baazigar, where he portrayed the negative character Ajay Sharma. The film also starred Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil, Raakhee, Johnny Lever, and Siddharth Ray.

10. Vikram Rathore and Azad Rathore in Jawan

33 years after his Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for the Atlee-directed action thriller Jawan. The film grossed over Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office and is the highest-grossing film in the superstar's career. Khan portrayed the double role of a father and son: Captain Vikram Rathore and son ACP Azad Rathore.

READ | Remember Shiney Ahuja? Gangster, Fanaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, was sentenced to 7 years for rape; now owns business in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset
Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection rais
ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at Rs...
ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at R
Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia
Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man killed in Saudi
Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai; here's what his family said
Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai; here's what his family said
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai Hospital
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai Hospital
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE