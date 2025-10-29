Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Dil Se to Devdas, 7 iconic SRK movies to re-release in theatres this Friday to celebrate King Khan's legacy

The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival lineup includes Kundan Shah's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), Mani Ratnam's Dil Se (1998), Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002), Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na (2004) and Om Shanti Om (2007), Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express (2013), and Atlee's Jawan (2023).

As Shah Rukh Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2, seven of his most iconic movies are set to re-release in the theatres as part of The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival beginning on October 31. This will be a two-week-long film festival that will run across 30+ cities and 75+ cinemas across the world.

Talking about The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, the National Award-winning actor said in a statement, "Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories; they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years."

The lineup includes Kundan Shah's coming-of-age drama Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), Mani Ratnam's romantic thriller Dil Se (1998), Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romantic drama Devdas (2002), Farah Khan's action thriller Main Hoon Na (2004) and romantic fantasy drama Om Shanti Om (2007), Rohit Shetty's action comedy Chennai Express (2013), and Atlee's action thriller Jawan (2023).

The superstar also took to his social media handles last week to announce the film festival dedicated to him. "Some of my previous films are coming back to the theatres. The man in them hasn’t changed much - just the hair... and a little more handsome. The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival begins on 31st October! In select theatres across India, in association with PVR INOX. A YRF International release across the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia."

Some of my previous films are coming back to the theatres. The man in them hasn’t changed much - just the hair... and a little more handsome



The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival begins on 31st October!



In select theatres across India, in association with PVR INOX.



A YRF… pic.twitter.com/nuiIqz3F4R October 24, 2025

Shah Rukh will next feature in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed Khan in Pathaan, the action thriller features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla.

READ | India's highest-rated film on IMDb Top 250 was made in just Rs 20 crore; not 3 Idiots, Lagaan, RRR, Sholay, Andhadhun