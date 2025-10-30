Shah Rukh Khan asks Siddharth Anand to show King glimpse, tells his fans to attack filmmaker; Pathaan director says 'King arrives when...'

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

After directing Shah Rukh Khan in his comeback blockbuster Pathaan in 2023, Siddharth Anand is set to reunite with the superstar in the action thriller King. The first glimpse, or the Title Reveal, of King is expected to be unveiled on Khan's milestone 60th birthday on November 2. On Thursday, the actor and the director got involved in some fun banter during the #AskSRK session on X, which left SRK fans more curious and anxious for the King announcement promo.

When one of his fans asked Shah Rukh to share some hint about King, the Jawan actor tagged Siddharth and wrote, "@justSidAnand kuch dikha na finally! Fans aur main dono tired ho gaye hain guessing game khelte khelte...aap 'Remember', 'There is'...bol bolke kya tease kar rahe ho?". The Pathaan director replied him, "@iamsrk Hahaha. Sir....'Remember' - Good things take time. 'There is' - work still going on for the Title Reveal of our film. #KING."

For the unversed, Anand had posted just the words "Remember" and "There is" on his X account on Wednesday and Thursday. Fans are assuming the filmmaker will post "Just" and "One" on Friday and Saturday, leading to Sunday's explosive Title Reveal as "King."

When another fan asked Shah Rukh to share details about his character in King, the superstar replied, "Hmmmm??? @justSidAnand sun rahe ho bhai. Bol doon?", to which Anand replied, "@iamsrk you know what they say sir — a King arrives when he wants to, not when he’s supposed to. #KING"

Replying to Siddharth, Shah Rukh again wrote, "You have become more and more like me. Giving cryptic answers to straight forward questions. Theek hai Boss, as and when...whatever...and whenever u want to. Fans!!! Go after him...Humla!!! At least the Title Reveal...just that much please."

@iamsrk Hahaha. Sir... ‘Remember’ - Good things take time. ‘There is’ - work still going on for the Title Reveal of our film. #KING — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) October 30, 2025

You have become more and more like me. Giving cryptic answers to straight forward questions. Theek hai Boss, as and when…whatever….and whenever u want to. Fans!!! Go after him….Humla!!! At least the Title Reveal….just that much please. https://t.co/azWs8FnBBF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is rumoured to be playing the main antagonist in the much-awaited film.

King is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The action thriller was being planned to hit theatres worldwide in the last quarter of 2026 However, Khan's injury during the film's shooting in Poland recently might force the makers to postpone its release to 2027.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop featured him in a double role, had no songs, failed to recover its budget, earned just Rs...