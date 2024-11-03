This video is from a 2009 awards function when Shah Rukh Khan left Priyanka Chopra awkward with his amusing marriage proposal.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were rumored to be dating while they worked together on the two Don films, Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Audiences enjoyed the dynamic cat-and-mouse game between the international criminal Don and the Indian cop Roma, portrayed by Shah Rukh and Priyanka, respectively.

A recent video from the 2009 NDTV Indian of the Year Awards has now gone viral, in which Priyanka Chopra is being recognised as the Indian of the Year in the Entertainment category. Although the Bajirao Mastani actress was unable to attend the event in person, she joined the event through a video call.

During the event, Shah Rukh serenaded Priyanka with the iconic Beatles song 'Let It Be,' playfully adding "Marry me" to the chorus. When he prompted her for a response, she was momentarily speechless. Things took an even more awkward turn when the Jawan actor jokingly asked her to make a 'vulgar' expression with her lips. A few moments later, he realised he should dial it back and remarked, "I think I should not embarrass her any further."

Reacting to the now-viral clip, one netizen wrote, "This was absolute cringe to watch. How insulted Gauri must've felt. Didn't expect this from Shah Rukh", while another added, "It is just a silly joke between two cute friends, nothing more than that." Another netizen called them "Jethalal and Babitaji", comparing them to Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta's characters from the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In the mid-2000s, Priyanka moved to the USA to expand her career in Hollywood with American shows and films. It was reported that Karan Johar was responsible for the actress's decision as the filmmaker didn't want to break Shah Rukh's King of Romance persona after his rumoured affair with Chopra.

