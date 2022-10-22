Shah Rukh Khan asks daughter Suhana 'did you tie saree yourself’ after netizens trolled her Diwali look

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is stunned by her daughter Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post. Jr Khan took the internet down by dropping a carousel post in which she looked mesmerising in a sequinned beige saree, paired with a spaghetti-strap blouse. Suhana shared the photos and tagged designer Manish Malhotra in the post. Without writing anything in the caption, Suhana dropped the photos with yellow heart emojis.

Here's the photo

As soon as Suhana shared the post, Shah Rukh Khan praised his daughter's look, and he was astonished by the way Suhana donned the saree. The Pathaan star wrote, "The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful ( did u tie the saree urself??!!)" Suhana replied him back and revealed that mother Gauri Khan helped her, "@iamsrk love youuu...uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me." Even Gauri Khan reacted to Jr Khan's look and added, "Sarees are so timeless."

Check out the reactions

Suhana Khan attended the Diwali bash at Manish Malhotra's house on the night of Thursday, October 20 in a shimmery saree and looked exquisite in her outfit. Though the star kid was trolled for the way she walked from her car to the fashion designer's home.

READ: Suhana Khan brutally trolled for her 'uncomfortable' walk in saree at Diwali bash, netizens say 'robot lag rahi hai'

Netizens noticed that Suhana looked a bit uncomfortable while she walked in her heels in the video shared by the celebrity photographer Manav Manglani. Many Instagram users said that she is walking like a robot and made fun of the upcoming actress who is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Along with Suhana, The Archies will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.