Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan drops the first poster from Jawan and looks menacing as a bald villain.

After impressing fans with the prevue of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the first poster from the upcoming action-thriller which features his bald look and fans stop gushing about his look as villain in the poster.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and shared one of the posters of his upcoming movie Jawan. Sharing the poster in different languages, the actor captioned it, “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as a bald villain. He can be seen holding a gun in his hand and wearing black sunglasses in the poster. The actor’s bald look has everyone stunned.

Netizens heaped praise on the actor in the comment section. One of the comments read, “After Pathaan, everyone was maintaining long hair after look at you, now everyone will go bald.” Another wrote, “how can you look so hot even without hair?” Another fan commented, “Jawan is gonna set the box office on fire.” Another wrote, “this will be better than Pathaan and other blockbuster movies.” Another wrote, “This is going to be bigger than Pathaan.”

Helmed by Atlee, other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The action thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Vijay will also be seen making a cameo in the movie.

After making a blockbuster comeback on the big screen with the spy thriller Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to woo his fans with his action-packed avatar in Jawan. The prevue that gave a glimpse of his different looks in the movie, crossed 100 million views in just 24 hours, which no Hindi movie has ever done. The film is already making records before its release. The action thriller which also marks Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut is scheduled to release on September 7.

Meanwhile, other than Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has another movie scheduled to be released in December. The actor will be collaborating for the first time with Rajkumar Hirani for the movie titled Dunki which also stars Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu.