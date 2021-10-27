Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail as Bombay HC adjourns bail plea hearing for tomorrow

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, adjourned the hearing for a plea to grant bail to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has been lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case, till Thursday.

During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan was a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail.

23-year-old Aryan was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers in disguise.