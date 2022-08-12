Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Aryan Khan's debut web series to go on floors in 2023? Know here

According to reports, Aryan Khan is creating a web series with an internal writing team at Red Chillies Entertainment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

Aryan Khan's debut web series to go on floors in 2023? Know here
File Photo

Aryan Khan, a star kid whose debut in the industry is eagerly anticipated, is the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Aryan has reportedly begun working on his web series.  According to the most recent reports, SRK's kid is currently working on a comedy series with a plot that centres on the film industry. According to Peepingmoon.com, Aryan is creating a web series with an internal writing team at Red Chillies Entertainment that will be a fictional portrayal of the Hindi cinema industry. It is anticipated to open its doors sometime in 2023.

The publication quoted its source as saying, “Aryan is working on this Tinseltown satire on his own and will serve as the showrunner but might not necessarily direct it. It’s a funny, touching, and gripping story set in the Mumbai film industry, told through an up-and-coming young actor and his friends. Having been a star kid, Aryan is well aware of all the nitty-gritty of how the film industry functions and has written a script that takes a not-too-serious look at the ins and outs of film stardom."

“The show is currently being developed internally at RCE with no streaming service attached at this moment," the publication added.

If the reports are to be believed, SRK's family will have a memorable and significant year in 2023. Along with Aryan, Suhana Khan, the superstar's daughter, will also be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's adaption of The Archies.

In terms of movies, Shah Rukh Khan has three planned for 2023. With the movie Pathaan, he will make his eagerly awaited return to the big screen, followed by Jawan and Dunki.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.