Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor attend producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash

Check out the viral videos of famous celebrities including Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attending the Diwali party hosted by Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor attend producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash
Janhvi Kapoor-Kiara Advani/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, October 24 across the nation. The Bollywood celebrities are all decked up for the festive season and are seen attending multiple parties to celebrate the festival. And finally, Shah Rukh Khan also joined in the festive spirit as he was one of the guests at the Diwali party hosted by producer Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Shah Rukh, who will be seen next year in three back-to-back films namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, arrived at the bash but his car's back seat was covered in black cloth and hence, he wasn't visible in the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani. Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, also came to the party, but he was too busy on his phone to pay heed to the shutterbugs.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot last year in December and are celebrating their first Diwali together this year, twinned in black outfits. Vicky has worked with the producer on the Netflix romantic comedy Love Per Square Foot, and also will be seen in his next production.

READ | PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party

The two leading ladies Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani looked dazzling in their outfits as they both smiled at the paparazzi from their luxurious cars. Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor were the other guests at the party on the night of Sunday, October 23.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Amritpal Sigh Bindra is a famous producer who has bankrolled famous films and web series such as Bandish Bandits, Love Per Square Foot, Official Chukyagiri, and most recently, Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma. He owns the company named Still and Still Media Collective, along with the director Anand Tiwari.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga and their significance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 492 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.