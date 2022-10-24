Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor attend producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash

Janhvi Kapoor-Kiara Advani/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, October 24 across the nation. The Bollywood celebrities are all decked up for the festive season and are seen attending multiple parties to celebrate the festival. And finally, Shah Rukh Khan also joined in the festive spirit as he was one of the guests at the Diwali party hosted by producer Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Shah Rukh, who will be seen next year in three back-to-back films namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, arrived at the bash but his car's back seat was covered in black cloth and hence, he wasn't visible in the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani. Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, also came to the party, but he was too busy on his phone to pay heed to the shutterbugs.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot last year in December and are celebrating their first Diwali together this year, twinned in black outfits. Vicky has worked with the producer on the Netflix romantic comedy Love Per Square Foot, and also will be seen in his next production.



The two leading ladies Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani looked dazzling in their outfits as they both smiled at the paparazzi from their luxurious cars. Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor were the other guests at the party on the night of Sunday, October 23.

For the unversed, Amritpal Sigh Bindra is a famous producer who has bankrolled famous films and web series such as Bandish Bandits, Love Per Square Foot, Official Chukyagiri, and most recently, Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma. He owns the company named Still and Still Media Collective, along with the director Anand Tiwari.