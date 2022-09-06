Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan celebrate their team Trinbago Knight Riders winning first Women’s Caribbean Premier League

In the final, Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Barbados Royals by 10 runs and won the inaugural edition of Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan celebrate their team Trinbago Knight Riders winning first Women’s Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders-Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan/Instagram-File photo

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League was played from September 1 to September 4 at the Warner Park Cricket Ground in Saint Kitts and Nevis, one of the island nations in the West Indies. Trinbago Knight Riders, the team owned by Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group lifted the cup.

In the final played between the women's teams of Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals, the former scored 100 runs with the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs batting first and successfully defended their title as they bowled out the latter with just 90 runs on board and won the championship by 10 runs.

After their victory, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from their victory. Along with the video, he wrote, "Every victory is special but somehow this one for @tkriders Women’s Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Even Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan took to his Instagram Stories and congratulated the winning team. He shared a photo of the winning ladies with their cup and wrote, "First women's CPL tournament and the first win already secured. Congratulations ladies...Hopefully many more to come".

aryan

The first edition of Women's CPL was played between three teams with the third team being Guyana Amazon Warriors who could not reach the final after their match with the champions Trinbago Knight Riders was washed out in the rain and they were defeated by Barbados Royals by 4 wickets.

The men's team of Trinbago Knight Riders has been the most successful team in the Caribbean Premier League winning the title four times in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. Kieron Pollard, who has captained the West Indies cricket team in limited overs cricket, is also the captain of the Shah Rukh's cricket team based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.