Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan celebrate their team Trinbago Knight Riders winning first Women’s Caribbean Premier League

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League was played from September 1 to September 4 at the Warner Park Cricket Ground in Saint Kitts and Nevis, one of the island nations in the West Indies. Trinbago Knight Riders, the team owned by Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group lifted the cup.

In the final played between the women's teams of Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals, the former scored 100 runs with the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs batting first and successfully defended their title as they bowled out the latter with just 90 runs on board and won the championship by 10 runs.

After their victory, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from their victory. Along with the video, he wrote, "Every victory is special but somehow this one for @tkriders Women’s Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!".

Even Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan took to his Instagram Stories and congratulated the winning team. He shared a photo of the winning ladies with their cup and wrote, "First women's CPL tournament and the first win already secured. Congratulations ladies...Hopefully many more to come".





The first edition of Women's CPL was played between three teams with the third team being Guyana Amazon Warriors who could not reach the final after their match with the champions Trinbago Knight Riders was washed out in the rain and they were defeated by Barbados Royals by 4 wickets.

The men's team of Trinbago Knight Riders has been the most successful team in the Caribbean Premier League winning the title four times in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. Kieron Pollard, who has captained the West Indies cricket team in limited overs cricket, is also the captain of the Shah Rukh's cricket team based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.