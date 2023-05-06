Shah Rukh Khan announces new Jawan release date, shares glimpse of film's action

The new still of Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is one of the most-awaited films of the year. And the actor-producer has finally cleared all the speculations about the new release date. Atlee-directed actioner was originally scheduled for June 2 release. However, the makers postponed the film, and now they have announced the new release date.

On Saturday, May 6, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new motion and still poster of the Jawan, with a glimpse of massy action. In the motion poster, Khan's character makes a dhamkedaar entry on the screen and we get the new release date of September 7. Khan shared the motion poster on his social media handles with the caption, "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023."

Check out the annocuement

The new release date has finally put the rumours to rest. Earlier it was speculated that the film will release in August, and it also led to the reshuffling of other releases scheduled for the month. On Thursday, it was reported that Atlee-directed Jawan which was slated to release in cinemas on June 2 is now been postponed.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is mounted on a mega scale, and the makers are not compromising on any aspect so that Jawan could be the next event film. As per the report of Pinkvilla, a source close to the project revealed that the film confirmed that Jawan is not coming in June as the VFX team is still working on the visuals. The source stated that Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The VFX team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film. He further added that they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one.

Jawan also marks the Bollywood debut of South superstar Nayanthara with Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.