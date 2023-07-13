Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to have romantic scenes in Jawan? Vignesh Shivan drops major hint

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to have romantic scenes in Jawan? Vignesh Shivan drops major hint

Vignesh Shivan drops a major hint about Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan's romantic sequence in Jawan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara will be seen sharing the screen together for the first time in their upcoming thriller Jawan. The prevue showed both the actors in an action-packed avatar, however, recently the actress’ husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan hinted at SRK and Nayanthara’s romantic scenes in the movie. 

Vignesh Shivan recently took to his Instagram and heaped praise on Nayanthara’s ‘dream debut’ with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and on the filmmaker Atlee. Sharing the screenshot on his Twitter, SRK thanked him and warned him about Nayanthara. He wrote, “@VigneshShivN  thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learned some major kicks & punches!!”

Replying to Shah Rukh Khan, Vignesh Shivan hinted at his and Nayanthara’s romantic scenes in Jawan and said, “Soooo kind of you sir  Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie, that she has learned from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan  @Atlee_dir  gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster.” 

Fans reacted to the ‘cute’ conversations of Vignesh Shivan with Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. One of the comments read, “such a supportive husband you are.” Another wrote, “spoiler alert.” Another fan commented, “This conversation with SRK is so cute.” 

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is an upcoming action thriller wherein Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in multiple avatars. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani among others. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7 and after watching the prevue of the movie, fans can’t keep calm. Deepika Padukone will also be seen making a cameo in SRK’s movie and will be seen in an action-packed avatar. 

Read Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

 

