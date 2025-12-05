FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol thrilled as DDLJ becomes first Indian film to be honoured with a statue at London's Leicester Square

The statue marks the 30th anniversary celebrations for the film, which continues its record-breaking cinema run in India today. Since its release, DDLJ has become the longest-running film in Hindi cinema history, with even President Obama referencing DDLJ during an official visit to India.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 10:21 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol thrilled as DDLJ becomes first Indian film to be honoured with a statue at London's Leicester Square
Marking the 30th year of Yash Raj Films’ historic blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a new bronze statue in Leicester Square, celebrating their iconic roles in one of Indian cinema’s most beloved films, Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Marking the 30th year of Yash Raj Films’ historic blockbuster, the new bronze statue depicts central characters Raj & Simran in an iconic pose and celebrates the film’s everlasting impact on pop culture amongst South Asians worldwide. The bronze statue becomes the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London, and joins iconic characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. 

Speaking at the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, “DDLJ was made with a pure heart. We wanted to tell a story about love, how it can bridge barriers, and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot of love in it, and I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now! Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see the film and Kajol and me receiving so much love since it was released.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@iamsrk)

Kajol, reflecting on what this honour means to her, said, “It’s incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history – a story that has truly travelled across generations.” “Seeing it find its rightful place in Leicester Square, a location of such enormous significance to DDLJ, makes this moment even more special.

The statue marks the 30th anniversary celebrations for the film, which continues its record-breaking cinema run in India today. Since its release, DDLJ has become the longest-running film in Hindi cinema history, with even President Obama referencing DDLJ during an official visit to India.

The film’s legacy in the UK also continued, with a new stage adaptation, Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical, which ran in Manchester earlier this year.

