Suhana Khan contemplates wearing heels as she poses with her bestie in latest photo from New York

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently enjoying and having a fun time with her girlfriends in New York. Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared a new photo on Sunday from a party she attended with her friend. In the photo, Suhana wondered if she should have worn heels with a top and jeans.

Sharing the photo on Instagram stories, she wrote, "Probably should've worn heels," with an upset face emoji. Suhana can be seen dressed in a turtle neck sleeveless top and high-waist trousers paired with black flat shoes. The friend in the question posed beside Suhana in a full-sleeved top and cargo pants paired with high heels.

Suhana flew to New York recently after spending a few months with her parents and siblings in Mumbai. Suhana had recently shared glamorous pictures with her friends on Instagram and captioned it, "l8r, not. now." She was seen wearing a two-piece beige bodycon dress while her friends were in black short dresses.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York and last month, Shah Rukh and son AbRam had dropped her off at the Mumbai airport in a luxury sports car.

Suhana's posts on Instagram are most-awaited by young girls for fashion goals, however the post where she addressed some hate she received for her skin colour had instantly gone viral on social media.

In a long post, Suhana wrote, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."