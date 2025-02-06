Shah Rukh Khan is expected to review the first draft of the film by mid-2025, and if everything goes well, Main Hoon Na 2 will mark the fourth collaboration between Farah Khan and SRK, having previously worked together in Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.

Bollywood fans may soon get good news as Farah Khan plans to work on a sequel to the 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Main Hoon Na marked Farah Khan's directorial debut in 2004 and became a superhit, later earning the status of a cult-classic. Now, over 20 years later, Farah Khan may reunite with Shah Rukh Khan again for the film's sequel. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Farah Khan is working on the script of Main Hoon Na 2 under Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production banner.

A source close to the film was quoted as saying, "Farah has come up with an idea for the sequel, and Shah Rukh loves the direction she’s planning to take. The screenplay is currently in progress, with collaboration between Farah’s writing team and in-house writers at Red Chillies."

While the news of the sequel is exciting, the source says that Shah Rukh Khan is taking things one step at a time. "Shah Rukh is clear that he doesn’t want to greenlight a sequel just for the sake of nostalgia. He understands how iconic Main Hoon Na is and has asked for a solid script that surpasses the impact of the original," the source said.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to review the first draft of the film by mid-2025, and if everything goes well, Main Hoon Na 2 will mark the fourth collaboration between Farah Khan and SRK, having previously worked together in Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to start filming Siddharth Anand’s King, set for a 2026 release. He is also gearing up for Pathaan 2, the next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.

READ | Priyanka Chopra's FIL performs ladkewale duties in Nick Jonas' absence, distributes sweets at her brother's mehendi