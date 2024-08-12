Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

Did Sheikh Hasina blame US for her ouster from Bangladesh? Her son says...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

'We cannot...', BSF jawan's appeal to Bangladeshis trying to enter India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

Watch: Tom Cruise jumps off stadium roof in insane Mission Impossible-like stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Watch: Tom Cruise jumps off stadium roof in insane Mission Impossible-like stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his favourite actor, an action star who has a connect with Aryan Khan

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 07:28 AM IST

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took centre stage at the 77th Locarno Film Festival as he spoke about his different projects and other aspects of his career during a candid conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. SRK spoke about his favourite actor, Jackie Chan and said that when his son Aryan was born, he felt that he looked like the Drunken Master star.

He said, "If I had to count my favourite actors of all time, Mr Jackie Chan will be right up there. He's funny, physically amazing and enacts well. He continues to inspire me. When my son, Aryan, was born, I felt he looked like Jackie Chan." SRK recalled his meeting with him and shared, "Many years later, like 3-4 years ago, I had the privilege of meeting him in Saudi Arabia. He was as sweet and humble as I expected him to be."

He added, "If he ever sees the interview, he promised to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership." On August 10, SRK became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

154706150-3585952491532644-5307276797161720348-n

Like always, King Khan left the audience in awe with his everlasting charm. Several visuals from the festival surfaced online in which SRK was seen making the crowd go crazy with his presence. Decked up in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers, Shah Rukh's dapper look for the festival definitely acted as a feast for the eyes. His long hair made him look breathtakingly captivating.

The main highlight was surely his speech, which drew constant cheers and other ecstatic reactions. The Instagram handle of the Locarno Film Festival is flooded with pictures and videos of SRK from the festival. As per Variety, SRK began by acknowledging the warm reception he received. "Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," he quipped, referencing his famous open-armed pose.

SRK also opened up about the origin of his signature pose during the conversation with Giona A Nazzaro. When a fan asked how the famous pose was created, Shah Rukh got up to demonstrate and said, "Back in the day, we used to do what is called a 'dip', as a part of the choreography, and I tried very hard to do it for a dance I had to do, but on the day, I was told that I looked bad doing that and this choreographer asked me to stretch my arms instead, it is really nothing more."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'In true Adani style...': Opposition hits out against SEBI chair Madhabi Buch over new Hindenburg report

'In true Adani style...': Opposition hits out against SEBI chair Madhabi Buch over new Hindenburg report

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

Experience a night like no other: Sleep with lions at this unique UK lodge

Experience a night like no other: Sleep with lions at this unique UK lodge

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement