Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Darshan Kumar admits star filmmakers ignore him, reveals losing film to nepotism, favoritism: 'Agar support mile toh main bhi Karan Johar..' | Exclusive

'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting: THESE goods may become cheaper, know about "sin goods"

Meet Vijaye Raji, Indian-origin founder, who sold his startup to Sam Altman for Rs 9684 crore, joins OpenAI as...

Viral Video: Kim Jong Un's aids erased his DNA traces after talks with Putin? Here's why

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, ch

Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Russia reacts after Trump says Putin, Xi, and Kim 'conspiring' against US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'

Many other celebrities including Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and others have extended their support for the people who have lost everything in these devastating floods.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 07:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt on Punjab floods
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab battles a massive natural calamity as the rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflow due to heavy rains in their catchment regions across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar are some of the areas that have been most affected by the floods.

Expressing his concern for the flood victims, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account and wrote, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength. The spirit of Punjab shall never break, may God bless them all."

Alia Bhatt also extended her prayers to all those affected by the Punjab floods. The Highway actress hoped that every affected family would get the support required for them to heal and rebuild their lives. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."

Ranveer Singh also wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Prayers for Punjab" "It’s heartbreaking to see the suffering caused by the floods across North. My prayers are with everyone affected. May relief reach the regions at the earliest", Ajay Devgn wrote on his X account.

Many other big names from the Indian entertainment industry, such as Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and others have extended their support for the people who have lost everything in these devastating floods.

READ | Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?
China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Can Trump slap Beijing with tariffs?
These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…
These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…
Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house after marrying Bharat Takhtani, her mother-in-law...: 'Someone was always...'
Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house, her mother-in-law...
Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH
Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great
Meet man, who built business bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance within decade, has net worth of Rs 500000 crore, his company is...
Meet man, who built biz bigger than Mukesh Ambani's within decade
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE