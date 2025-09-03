Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'

Many other celebrities including Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and others have extended their support for the people who have lost everything in these devastating floods.

Punjab battles a massive natural calamity as the rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflow due to heavy rains in their catchment regions across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar are some of the areas that have been most affected by the floods.

Expressing his concern for the flood victims, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account and wrote, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength. The spirit of Punjab shall never break, may God bless them all."

Alia Bhatt also extended her prayers to all those affected by the Punjab floods. The Highway actress hoped that every affected family would get the support required for them to heal and rebuild their lives. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."

Ranveer Singh also wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Prayers for Punjab" "It’s heartbreaking to see the suffering caused by the floods across North. My prayers are with everyone affected. May relief reach the regions at the earliest", Ajay Devgn wrote on his X account.

