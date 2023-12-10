Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn get notices from Allahabad High Court for this reason

Viral video: Desi woman's sensational dance to Kaanta Laga raises temperature on internet

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice in Lust Stories, her mother didn't allow it

Watch: Girl's attention-grabbing dance in crowded metro goes viral, internet says 'koi band karo'

Uttar Pradesh: Eight killed on highway as car collides with truck

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn get notices from Allahabad High Court for this reason

Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn got legal notice in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies.

The Centre's counsel informed the High Court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed. After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for May 9, 2024.

A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies.

The representation was made to the government on October 22 but no action was taken in the matter, the petitioner argued. Thereafter, hearing the contempt petition, the high court had issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government.

On Friday, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. The court was also informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company, which was showing his advertisement despite the fact that he had already cancelled his contract with it.

