Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff issued notices by Tukaram Mundhe's FDA over Vimal Elaichi ad

The notices, issued this week by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seek explanations from Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff regarding their roles in the Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff have come under the scanner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), headed by Tukaram Mundhe, over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement. The regulator has issued show cause notices to the three actors, alleging that the ad could amount to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.

The notices, issued this week, seek explanations from Devgn, Khan and Shroff regarding their roles in the advertisement. According to the FDA, the commercial creates an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could therefore amount to its indirect promotion under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

"Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006," the notice states.

The FDA has intensified its crackdown on the sale and promotion of tobacco and pan masala products across Maharashtra. The regulator also said this is the first time it has begun examining surrogate advertising, with the Vimal commercial now at the centre of its scrutiny. According to the FDA, the advertisement's presentation, dialogue, product name and market context raise a “serious question” over whether it amounts to indirect or surrogate promotion of a prohibited tobacco-related product.

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