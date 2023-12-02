Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

Shah Rukh Khan gives 'valuable' advice to a fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are currently awaiting the release of his 3rd film in the year, Dunki. Recently, the makers dropped an emotional song from the movie titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. The song has touched the right chords of the audience and now one of the actor’s fans expressed his wish to return home from Canada, to which SRK gave valuable advice.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan held an AMA on Twitter and replied to some of the fans’ questions. One of his fans expressed his wish to return to India and revealed that after listening to Dunki’s song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, he doesn’t feel like living in Canada anymore. The tweet read, “I have been living in Canada for eight years... after listening to Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se I don't feel like staying here anymore... I'm coming to India... aa raha hoon (I am coming)...”

Arre yaar….i also feel India is the best but take all decisions carefully. Sometimes we have to do work outside and make a life for ourselves. #Dunki https://t.co/2LAwXKUKuo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s reply won hearts. The actor wrote, “Arre yaar (oh my friend)… I also feel India is the best but take all decisions carefully. Sometimes we have to do work outside and make a life for ourselves.”

Netizens agreed to Shah Rukh Khan’s response and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, “Agreed, patriotism is one side, but living a better life is something else.” Another wrote, “Exactly; sometimes decisions are taken as per the need of the hour.” Another comment read, “You are so right, the decisions shouldn’t be quick, but after Dunki, people at large scale will believe this and crave to come back home.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Hirani and SRK and is scheduled to release on December 22. The film will clash with Prabhas’ much-awaited film Salaar helmed by Prashanth Neel. Both the actors enjoy a huge fan following and their fans are excited for the films.