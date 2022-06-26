Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for 30 years of love, shares mirror selfie with adorable note

Credit: File photo

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in Bollywood. Fans wished him on social media, they praised the actor for all the hard work that he did over these years. On Sunday, SRK posted a mirror selfie with a thankful note.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me, the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all.”

During Khan's first Insta live, a fan asked him "Do you miss roles like Rahul?" Khan took the question spontaneously and replied frankly by admitting that he has reached a stage, where he wants to move on from romancing female leads. Khan added, "I don't want to sound strange, but I don't remember the last film where I played Rahul. So, I don't miss any roles." He continued, "As a professional, I get roles, and I try to develop or justify them as far as I can. I enjoy my work. I enjoyed doing Zero, it was different from what I have done (earlier)."

Khan emphasised further, and he said something that will surprise you the most, "I think I am too old to do romantic films now, and it is awkward sometimes... to romance an artist half of my age." SRK recalled his earlier 'awkward' moment and asserted, "I remember way back I did a film where the co-star was way younger than me, and I was feeling shy. But then, you are an actor, and you have to act. I would leave all the Rajs and Rahuls for the younger people (artists) to do. However, I thank Adi (Aditya Chopra, Producer) and Karan (Johar, filmmaker) for creating these phenomenal characters for me." On the work front, SRK will come up with his solo release Pathaan, scheduled for January 25, 2023 release.