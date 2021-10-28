AbRam Khan waves at crowd outside Mannat after elder brother Aryan Khan gets bail - See VIRAL photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday more than 20 days after his arrest in connection with a drugs case.

While fans and Bollywood celebs flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and the Khan family, many fans of the superstar arrived at Mannat, SRK-Gauri's home, to celebrate Aryan's release.

Many photos and videos were circulated online by fans who arrived at Mannat with firecrackers and posters, however, what caught netizens' attention was Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan who was spotted waving from Mannat's terrace at the paparazzi and the crowd which was waiting outside.

Several fan pages shared AbRam's photos and videos where he could be seen smiling and waving at the crowd - AbRam looked delighted and though he may not understand the situation as yet, it was just happiness of finally seeing his elder brother come home which was visible on his face.

As for the bail, a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, in addition to Aryan, also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."

Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan in court said, "Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday."