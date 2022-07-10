Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan greet fans outside Mannat on Eid-al-Adha 2022, video goes viral

@TeamSRKWarriors/Twitter

As the nation celebrates Eid-Al-Adha 2022 aka Bakrid on July 10, thousands of fans were waiting outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and their wishes came true when King Khan came outside and greeted them and the icing on the cake was that his youngest son AbRam Khan was also accompanying the superstar.



SRK is seen wearing a casual white t-shirt with blue jeans, along with sporting a cool sunglass, while AbRam is seen wearing a casual red t-shirt with black jeans. As soon as their photos and videos surfaced on the internet, they are being shared extensively by the Swades actor's fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is going to be back with a bang next year as his three films are slated to release in 2023. The first is Pathaan being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest blockbuster for YRF in 2019 - War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Pathaan marks SRK's return to the big screen after five years as his last release Zero came out in 2018.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan poses with Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee at Nayanthara's wedding, netizens call them 'Team Jawan'

Next up is Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the film features Nayanthara opposite SRK in the lead. The superstar attended her wedding with Vignesh Shivan in Mahabalipuram recently.

The third SRK film set to release next year is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Dunki is the Christmas release as it is scheduled to hit theatres on December 22, 2023 and will clash with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.