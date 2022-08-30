'Should be an environment where Aamir or Shah Rukh..': Nikhil Dwivedi replies to PM Modi's tweet on Pakistan floods

Nikhil Dwivedi/File photo

Pakistan has been ravaged by catastrophic floods since June 2022 and more than 1,000 people have died in the neighbouring nation. Extreme destruction has been caused by floods in the provinces of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, and the south Punjab area, as well as Balochistan and Sindh.

One-seventh of Pakistan's population, or 33 million people, have been displaced because of the crisis, and the government, which is headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is desperately short on funds and has issued an urgent request for assistance.

Prime Minister expressed his sadness over the devastation and posted a tweet on the evening of Monday, August 29, in which he wrote, "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

Reacting to the same, actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi quote tweeted Modi on Tuesday, August 30, and wrote, "Sir this is a good tweet. Very Statesman like. Pakistan is an enemy state but in such times true leaders rise even above bitter enemity. Sir there shud be an environment where an #AamirKhan, #SalmanKhan, #ShahRukhKhan #SaifAliKhan or any other can also make the same tweet freely."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikhil was most famously seen as the businessman KS Tyagi in the highly acclaimed financial thriller series Scam 1992, based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam led by Harshad Mehta, whose role was portrayed to perfection by Pratik Gandhi.

As an actor, Nikhil has acted in films like My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, Raavan, and Shor In The City among others, and has produced movies like Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3.