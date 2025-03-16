Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have only shared the screen space for this one scene in the 1993 film Pehla Nasha directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have never worked in a film together. The two superstars shared the screen only once for a scene in director Ashutosh Gowariker's debut film Pehla Nasha in 1993. In the movie, its hero Deepak Tijori has a dream sequence in which he imagines Shah Rukh, Aamir, Saif Ali Khan, Rahul Roy, and Sudesh Berry coming for his birthday party.

Ashutosh Gowariker shared how he managed to bring all the stars together in an old interview with Bollywood Hungama when he said, "All of them were my co-actors. With Aamir, I had done Holi (1984) and with Shah Rukh, I had worked in Circus (1992), Chamatkar (1992) and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993). They all knew that I had a great interest in directing. Hence, when I was going on floors with my debut film and I had this scene, they all came together and we had fun shooting it."

When the filmmaker was specifically asked how Shah Rukh and Aamir agreed for the movie, he said, "Both of them had already met casually many times. They came together saying 'Ashu ki picture hai' and also because Deepak was being launched as a lead actor." Gowariker went on to direct Aamir in Lagaan in 2001 and Shah Rukh in Swades in 2004.

Deepak Tijori also talked about the scene in an interview with the same portal as he said, "The photograph of me, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Rahul Roy, Pooja, Raveena and Sudesh Berry has become a cult. They all came to shoot for the scene as they were all friends. In those days, we used to support each other. We used to go to each other’s premieres. Dheere dheere ab yeh kam hone laga hai. Imagine, Saif, Shah Rukh, Aamir and all came wearing their own suits and mouthed dialogues with their film titles."