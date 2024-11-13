Before signing Ajay Devgn as the third lead along with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered the film to Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 1999 musical romance Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Upon its release, the film was met with widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, and it has since become one of the most iconic romantic films in Bollywood.

After collaborating with Salman Khan on his directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996, Bhansali was eager to work with the actor again. As a result, he cast Khan in the role of Sameer for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The filmmaker was so fascinated by Aishwarya's beauty that he chose her to play the female lead, Nandini.

However, he faced a bit difficulty while finding his third lead, Vanraj. Bhansali is said to have offered the role to several leading actors, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor. However, all of them reportedly declined the role for undisclosed reasons. Ultimately, Ajay Devgn was cast.

Made in around Rs 15 crore, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam went on to become a blockbuster and grossed Rs 50 crore worldwide. One of the major reasons behind its success was also its unforgettable music with beautiful songs such as Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Nimbooda, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, Tadap Tadap, Dholi Taro, Man Mohini, and the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam title track.

The film even received four National Film Awards for Best Music Direction to Ismail Darbar, Best Choreography to Vaibhavi Merchant, Sameer Tanna, and Arsh Tanna for Dholi Taro, Best Cinematography to Anil Mehta, and Best Production Design to Nitin Desai. It also received 17 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards and ended up winning eight trophies.

