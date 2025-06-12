Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and others have reacted to the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate Air India crash, that took place in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was headed towards London’s Gatwick Airport, and carried 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. As per reports, all the passengers have lost their lives in the horrific tragedy.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers for the victims, their families and all affected", while Aamir Khan Productions also issued a statement that read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts, and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time", while Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram, and shared, "This is devastating! My heart aches for all the passengers and crew... thoughts and prayers with everyone on board and their loved ones." Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Absolutely gutted by the news of the Air India crash. Praying for everyone abroad. The passengers, crew, and their families. No words for the sorrow this brings." "My heart goes out to all those families who are affected by the Air India crash. Sending prayers and love your way", Kajol wrote on her X timeline.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep shock over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, describing the incident as "heartbreaking beyond words." "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. I have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi wrote on X.

