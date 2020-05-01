Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt to perform at Karan Johar-Zoya Akhtar's fundraiser on Sunday

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Jay Sean, Rohit Sharma and other celebrities are also expected at the fundraiser event organized by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have come together and collaborated on a fundraiser event in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The event is going to be telecasted on Sunday. The guests on the show would include Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Jay Sean, Rohit Sharma, among many others.

Talking about the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra said, “Unexpected, uncontrolled, unparalleled. The coronavirus has forged a brutal path across the world, and in the line of fire is well - you me and pretty much everyone across the world. Lockdowns, quarantines, social distancing - yeh hain humara naya normal. Khud ko surakshit rakhne ke liye hume ek dusre se dur rehna pad raha hai. Phir bhi mann hi mann main hum ek saath hain, as always.”

Anushka Sharma went on to state, "While we may be social distancing, and that's the requirement, I don't think we've ever been more connected. People helping each other, spreading awareness just so that we can protect each other and that is the victory of human spirit." Rani Mukerji added, "Instances of child abuse have increased during lockdown. I urge you all to stay more vigilant. If you see or hear anything suspicious or odd please report it to the authorities immediately. My daughter Adira calls this coronavirus an invisible monster lurking in the streets, she tells me mamma, this monster will surely go away one day."

Anoushka Shankar said, “Humans have an incredible capacity for hope and resilience, and finding new ways to help others who need more than we do. Every end is a new beginning"

While Zoya Akhtar said, “May we remember the lessons learnt and never forget we aren't above nature, we're just a small part of it,” Shabana Azmi stated, “It's time we realised how interdependent we are on each other. Irrespective of caste, class, gender, religion or country. It's time for introspection. It's time to shed our prejudices, it's time to come together in kinship and harmony.”

Katrina Kaif said, “There are 1000s of frontliners and emergency workers who are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against COVID-19. Every rupee we collect today will help equip these heroes better thus protect them better. So please help keep safe those who keep us safe.”

A grand finale Concert and Fundraiser to Facebook Social for Good Live-athon; with 85+ top Indian and global stars to raise funds for GiveIndia Covid-19 relief fund. Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India. 100% proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief efforts. GiveIndia (www.giveindia.org) is India's largest giving platform with reach across 23 states.

It is associated with over 100 NGOs, working on-ground to support the required interventions with prevention, healthcare infrastructure, livelihood support and essentials for people in need. The vision for the concert by leaders from the entertainment industry is three-pronged: to entertain those locked down in their homes. To pay tribute to those who are working on the frontlines. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from.

The four-hour long concert will be live globally on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Facebookindiapp) on Sunday, 3rd May 2020 at 7:30pm IST and will feature performances and personal messages from 85+ Indian and global stars including:

A R Rahman

Aamir Khan

Abhishek Bachchan

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ajay – Atul

Akshay Kumar

Alia Bhatt

Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Anil Kapoor

Ankur Tewari

Anoushka Shankar

Anushka Sharma

Arijit Singh

Arjun Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana

B Praak

Badshah

Bhumi Pednekar

Bryan Adams

Dia Mirza

Diljit Dosanjh

Divine

Dulquer Salmaan

Farah Khan

Farhan Akhtar & Band

Gulzar

Hariharan

Harshdeep Kaur

Hrithik Roshan

Jack Black

Javed Akhtar

Jay Sean

Joe Jonas

Kapil Sharma

Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kartik Aaryan

Kate Bosworth

Katrina Kaif

Kevin Jonas

Kiran Rao

Kusha Kapila

Lilly Singh

Lisa Mishra

Madhuri Dixit

Mame Khan

Mick Jagger

Mindy Kaling

Nalandaway Foundation

Nick Jonas

Papon

Parineeti Chopra

Pritam

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Raja Kumari

Rana Daggubati

Rani Mukherji

Ranveer Singh

Rekha Bhardwaj

Rohit Sharma

Russell Peters

Saif Ali Khan

Sania Mirza

Shabana Azmi

Shah Rukh Khan

Shaheen Bhatt

Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Shiamak Davar

Shreya Ghoshal

Shruti Haasan

Sidharth Malhotra

Sonu & Nevaan Nigam

Sophie Turner

Sunidhi Chauhan

The Shillong Chamber Choir

Tiger Shroff

Twinkle Khanna

Varun Dhawan

Vicky Kaushal

Vidya Balan

Virat Kohli

Vishal Bhardwaj

Will Smith

Ustad Zakir Hussain

Zoya Akhtar

India's Fundraiser is already active on Facebook and people can donate via https://fb me/IforIndiaFundraiser. People will also be able to make a donation via the donate button next to the video while watching the concert.

Speaking on the same, Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, said, “As a company, Facebook is committed to being an ally for India as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak. Our efforts so far have been focused towards providing access to accurate health information and supporting communities around the country. We recently launched Facebook Fundraisers, that allow people to leverage the full scale and power of the platform, and their passion, to direct resources to initiatives that can protect and save lives. We're grateful to the creators, celebrities and publishers participating in ‘Social For Good' Live-athon to drive the fundraisers. The ‘I for India' concert is the grand finale of these efforts, featuring well-known artists and influencers.”

Meanwhile, Atul Satija, CEO, GiveIndia said: "The I For India fundraiser concert, backed by a fabulous line up of stars, really feels like a nation coming together - though we are isolated, we are united in our efforts to win this battle against COVID-19. We have already received tremendous support for our missions to provide humanitarian aid to those most affected by this crisis, particularly migrant workers and daily wagers. But with the concert going live on the world's largest social media platform, it will help reach the millions of people who want to contribute to this war-like effort. We are extremely grateful to the organisers for putting their trust in us as the donations partner."

The event is produced by Fountainhead MKTG. The co-founder V G Jairam said “It is a matter of great pride for us at Fountainhead MKTG to work with the world's largest film industry, the world's largest social network and India's biggest gving platformto pioneer an entertainment-with-purpose format that is India's biggest home-to-home concert featuring over 85 large global celebrities across genres. This show has been produced in a record two weeks. We hope everyone enjoys the show and donates wholeheartedly. We are all, truly, in this together.”