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Shah Rukh Khan 61st birthday: Superstar makes first appearance late at night, blows kisses, gives THIS special message to fans

Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance after turning 61, in the early morning of Monday, acknowledging the love of his fans.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 07:33 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan 61st birthday: Superstar makes first appearance late at night, blows kisses, gives THIS special message to fans
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Screengrab)
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Shah Rukh Khan turned 61, and the superstar made sure to acknowledge his millions of fans with his short but impactful appearance. As per reports, Khan is said to have partied late into the night at the Taj Hotel, Bandra, which is close to his home, Mannat. Photographs and videos captured his swanky car parked outside the property until the early hours of Monday morning. According to fan pages, his followers stood outside the hotel and saw SRK's children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, head into the hotel to join the celebrations. As per the reports, Khan kept the festivities going well into the early hours of the morning. 

Shah Rukh Khan waves back to his fans, blowing kisses 

In a viral clip, we see Shah Rukh Khan heading out from the late-night birthday bash. While Suhana and Aryan made a quick exit from the bash, SRK caused a frenzy when he was spotted leaving. In the video, outside the hotel, we see SRK heading into his car, not before acknowledging fans, who were cheering and screaming 'I love you'. Before leaving, he waved at the fans and even blew them kisses, giving his die-hard fans a perfect gift.

Watch the viral video 

Shah Rukh Khan's special message to fans

Every year, a horde of fans gather outside SRK's home, Mannat, to ring in the birthday celebrations. This time, the fans weren't ready for a new surprise from their King Khan. At Mannat, a huge LED display was installed. As soon as the birthday countdown began, the fans started celebrating the special day. At the clock striking 12 at midnight, a huge poster with Khan from his upcoming movie King appeared with the text "Happy Birthday, King". 

Shah Rukh made sure to give out a special message to his fans for their special gesture. On the display, a message from Khan appears with his love and iconic autograph. Khan made his first statement on turning 61, and wrote, "Thank you all, for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love & A big hug, Shah Rukh Khan." On the work front, Khan will next be seen in King, schduled for release on December 24, 2026.

Also read: Tu Mil Jaaye: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone set screen on fire, King's first song hints at his journey from aashiq to kaatil, SRK fans react

 

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