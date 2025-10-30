Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...

Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 60th birthday on November 2 with his family and close friends at his Alibaug home, as per ETimes.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to celebrate his grand 60th birthday on November 2. Usually, the Badshah of Bollywood greets his thousands of fans from Mannat on his special day. However, this year it won't be possible as Mannat is currently undergoing major renovation and extension. The renovation started in May and will take around two more years.

Hence, Shah Rukh and his family including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, and his security plus staff are currently residing in a luxurious building named Puja Casa in the posh locality of Pali Hill, Bandra. Vashu Bhagnani's son Jackky Bhagnani and daughter Deepshika Deshmukh own the property Puja Casa.

For his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh will be spending his special day with his family and close friends at his Alibaug home, as per ETimes. The sources have told the portal that the invites for the grand birthday party have already been shared with his close ones, who will be reaching his Alibaug place from November 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next feature in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed Khan in Pathaan, the action thriller features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla.

As per several reports, the first look of King will be revealed on Khan's birthday. Siddharth Anand has been dropping hints on his X handle with cryptic tweets this week. The star-studded action thriller is backed by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand's Marflix Pictures, and is being planned to release in late 2026 or early 2027.

