Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Om Shanti Om dialogue, 'Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai', took on a whole new meaning on August 1, as after a wait of 33 years, the Bollywood superstar finally received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for Jawan. The 71st National Film Awards, announced on Friday evening, honoured Shah Rukh Khan with the Best Actor after over 30 years in the film industry. This career-defining moment was full of joy and pride for his fans, but it was also bittersweet, as for some, it came too late.

Shah Rukh Khan began his career in the film industry in 1992 with the film Deewana. It did not take him long to rise from being a charming newbie to the most cherished star of Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan not only redefined the romance genre but also had audiences rooting for him in the role of a misunderstood anti-hero. Despite working in some of the most iconic and emotionally rich films for over 30 years, the prestigious National Film Award always remained a distant dream, not only for Shah Rukh Khan but also for his fans.

Fans took to social media on Friday, having mixed feelings about Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win for Jawan. Several people felt that King Khan getting a National Award for Jawan and not the other career-defining films he worked in over the years was unfair to his legacy.

In the 2004 film Swades, Shah Rukh Khan broke free from his romantic hero image and played the iconic role of Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist who returns to India to bring change to a rural village. The film received immense praise from audiences and critics, but the National Award that year went to Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum.

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan worked in one of the best films of his career, Chak De! India. He played the role of Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey coach fighting for redemption, and while the film itself won the National Award for Best Popular Film, Shah Rukh Khan's legendary performance was left unrecognised. That year, the National Award was won by Prakash Raj for the Tamil film Kanchivaram.

Shah Rukh Khan's most-talked-about miss came in 2010, when he delivered a masterclass in his career-defining role in My Name Is Khan. Shah Rukh Khan played Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger’s Syndrome navigating a world shaped by post-9/11 fear and bias. This film gave Shah Rukh Khan a much-deserved global acclaim; however, the National Award was given to Amitabh Bachchan for Paa.

Jawan marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan in Indian cinema after a wait of 5 years, post Zero's box office debacle. The film became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, and his performance struck a chord with the masses. This year, the National Film Award jury also agreed with what the world already knew: Shah Rukh Khan's talent is undeniable and deserves top honours.

While we all might have mixed feelings in deciding whether Jawan was Shah Rukh Khan's best work and whether he deserved a National Award for it, there is no denying that this National Award is not just for Jawan but a nod to Shah Rukh Khan's lifetime of commitment to Indian cinema, afterall, he is the last of the superstars.

